Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights for 3 weeks

This follows the president’s announcement of a move to an adjusted level 4 lockdown and the prohibition on all non-essential travel in and out of Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Comair on Friday said it was temporarily suspending all scheduled Kulula.com and British Airways flights operated by Comair for three weeks.

Comair said it aimed to recommence services from 30 July subject to regulations being eased and COVID-19 infection rates, particularly in Gauteng, being contained.

Kulula.com customers who are holding a valid ticket booked for travel from 28 June 2021 to 29 July 2021 will be able utilise their ticket within twelve months from first date of travel without any penalty.

The British Airways ‘book with confidence’ policy will apply to all customers holding a valid ticket with British Airways.

Comair business rescue practitioner Richard Ferguson described the temporary suspension as a “bold, brave and responsible step”.

