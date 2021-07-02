ANC KZN schedules urgent PEC meeting over Zuma

The clock is ticking for former President Jacob Zuma to hand himself over to the police – with the five day deadline ending on Sunday.

DURBAN - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it has scheduled an urgent Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting to devise a response strategy to deal with possible unrest following the Constitutional Court judgment that former President Jacob Zuma must report to prison.

Scores of Zuma’s supporters have staged protests in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal expressing their opposition to the 15-month prison sentence for the former president.

They have vowed to defend him with their bodies, saying police would have to go through them first before he was arrested.

The clock is ticking for Zuma to hand himself over to the police – with the five-day deadline ending on Sunday.

If he disobeys the Constitutional Court judgment, Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole have to intervene and ensure that he is delivered to the Westville Correctional Services centre in Durban.

"You know, we have foreseen this situation. This is why if you remember it is the ANC in KZN which instructed the provincial secretary to meet with the former president to engage him on the importance of appearing before the Zondo Commission because we understood what would be the consequences of him not attending," said ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela.

Ntombela said the urgent meeting was expected to be held later on Friday or Saturday morning.

