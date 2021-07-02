Actor Mutodi Neshehe passes away at the age of 46

His family confirmed in a short statement that the 46-year-old passed away on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Actor Mutodi Neshehe - best known for his role as Ndalamo in Muvhango - has passed away.

His family confirmed in a short statement that the 46-year-old passed away on Thursday.

Neshehe, who grew up between South Africa and the US, will be remembered for his roles in Egoli, Wild at Heart and One Way.

Speaking to the public broadcaster's entertainment show Afternoon Express last year, the talented actor clearly had big dreams.

“I look at my job as a job just like anybody else, I go to work then I go home. But obviously I set my goals a little further than most people and sometimes I would stop, regroup and figure out what I’d like to do. I like to get new challenges in my mind, every time I do something, I have to be the better person than I was yesterday.”

His family has asked for privacy and said more details would be announced in due course.

Muoi eshehe who once played the character of Ndalamo on #Muvhango has passed on. pic.twitter.com/1iSmKOBrQr Roewa Mathephe (@Ronewa_Mathephe) July 1, 2021