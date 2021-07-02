Actor Mutodi Neshehe passes away at the age of 46
His family confirmed in a short statement that the 46-year-old passed away on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Actor Mutodi Neshehe - best known for his role as Ndalamo in Muvhango - has passed away.
Neshehe, who grew up between South Africa and the US, will be remembered for his roles in Egoli, Wild at Heart and One Way.
Speaking to the public broadcaster's entertainment show Afternoon Express last year, the talented actor clearly had big dreams.
“I look at my job as a job just like anybody else, I go to work then I go home. But obviously I set my goals a little further than most people and sometimes I would stop, regroup and figure out what I’d like to do. I like to get new challenges in my mind, every time I do something, I have to be the better person than I was yesterday.”
His family has asked for privacy and said more details would be announced in due course.
Muoi eshehe who once played the character of Ndalamo on #Muvhango has passed on. pic.twitter.com/1iSmKOBrQrRoewa Mathephe (@Ronewa_Mathephe) July 1, 2021
The industry has lost another great. Mutodi Neshehe has sadly passed away. You brought magic to the screen with characters that were believable, and relatable. Gone too soon. Memories forever. Stay strong @INPHASeDJZolisa Xaluva (@RealZolisa) July 1, 2021
Prayers of strength to the family. The nation feels the loss. pic.twitter.com/EtjjEJOjIV
MUTODI NESHEHE11 BUTTONS MEDIA (@11Buttons_Media) July 1, 2021
Legendary actor Mutodi Neshehe passed away, having played in various local & international series and films, his role of Ndalamo Mukwevho on #Muvhango and Zola Hadebe on #GenerationsTheLegacy would be engraved in the viewers hearts forever #RIPMutodiNeshehe pic.twitter.com/xLEWQ1L4ek
RIP: Mutodi NesheheKgopolo (@PhilMphela) July 1, 2021
The actor has passed.
He was just 46 years old.
#RIPMutodiNeshehe pic.twitter.com/laL5cQRfP6
