Zuma ruling was handed down by a very angry panel of judges - JZ Foundation

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s Foundation has described the Constitutional Court judgment sentencing him to 15 months behind bars as “judicially emotional," angry and inconsistent with the country’s constitution.

In a two-page statement, which dropped just before midnight, his foundation accuses the court of failing to act independently.

In an unprecedented move on Tuesday, the apex court sentenced the country’s former president after finding him guilty of contempt of court.

Zuma refused to abide by its order that he return to the state capture commission of inquiry to testify.

According to his foundation, some things are easy to conclude about the judgment, even though his lawyers are still studying it.

Four specific issues are raised, among them is that Zuma understood the task of the commission, that he does not believe he is above the law, that it's not a criminal act to dispute an administrative agency like the commission and that the equality before the law has been somehow violated against him.

His version of events was listed, including reasons why he refused to return to the commission.

Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said: “The biased manner in which it has been conducted, and the fact that it has been transformed into a slaughterhouse and the forum in which all kinds of unsubstantiated and defamatory allegations have been made against him.”

He further takes a dig at the judges who presided over the matter describing the majority view that Zuma attacked the highest court in the land as a lie and suggesting the justices relied on gross slander, to convict and sentence him unfairly.

“The characterisation of our patron by the majority panel paints a picture of a very angry panel of judges,” Manyi added.

Zuma was granted five days to hand himself, failing which police will have to act.

