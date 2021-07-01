Zondo counts down to final witnesses, says inquiry's work is invaluable

As the work of the Commission winds up and turning towards its repercussions and costs, with over R1 billion spent, to date, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the value of the commission was far greater than rands and cents.

JOHANNESBURG - The State Capture Commission will hear the oral evidence of about six people including President Cyril Ramaphosa before it turns its focus on formulating the critical report that will be used by among others law enforcement agencies to act against people suspected of fraud and corruption.

The inquiry's chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, briefed journalists and the public on Wednesday, detailing how the commission has sat for 418 days so far and has over 730,000 transcripts to process.

The commission was set up following former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's recommendation that there be a probe into corruption and fraud in the public sector.

As the work of the commission winds up and turning towards its repercussions and costs with over R1 billion spent to date, Zondo said the value of the commission was far greater than rands and cents.

“It's about strengthening our democracy. It's about accountability, it's about what measures should be put in place to make sure that the amount of looting that has put us where we are, doesn't happen again,” Zondo said.

However, they generally courteous Zondo appeared a little emotional. He spoke about the personal cost of the inquiry.

"It has been very difficult for myself and my family. And I accepted this job, this very important job, to be done for the country,” he said.

Zondo said there would not be a provisional report once the consolidation of all information at their disposal is completed, but instead a final report, which he expects would be finished by September.

