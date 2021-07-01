Western Cape recording 51% week-on-week increase in new COVID cases

The province currently has over 18,500 active cases and more than 12,000 people have lost their lives since the pandemic began.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has recorded a staggering 51% week-on-week increase in the number of new coronavirus case and health authorities are sounding the alarm.

The province currently has over 18,500 active cases and more than 12,000 people have lost their lives since the pandemic began.

Western Cape is only second to Gauteng whose positive cases have been rising at an alarming rate.

Provincial health officials say around 1,430 new coronavirus cases are being diagnosed in the Western Cape daily.

Some might say this pales in comparison to provinces like Gauteng, but the situation is causing great concern.

Head of health doctor Keith Cloete said in the Cape metro, there's been a 44% week-on-week increase in new coronavirus cases being recorded.

“All districts are showing shocking increases in cases, but there are areas where the are smaller number of cases. The increase in Khayelitsha is 45%, but that is from a very low base.”

There are, on average, 135 hospital admissions and 25 deaths being recorded every day.



Cloete said just under 339,000 people had been vaccinated since the second phase of the mass inoculation drive was rolled out in May.

“To date, 55% of people over the age of 60 have been registered out of 720,000.”

At present, just over 12,000 education sector staff have received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.