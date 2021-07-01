WC Social Development: Vaccinations at old-age homes progressing

As of Wednesday, more than 32,500 people had been vaccinated at old-age homes across the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Social Development on Thursday said the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out programme continued to make steady progress at old-age homes.

As of Wednesday, more than 32,500 people had been vaccinated at old age homes across the province. This includes residents and support staff.

The department said the current national regulations didn't allow for visits to old-age-homes in the interest of protecting the residents who were particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 due to comorbidities.

MEC Sharna Fernandez said: “We need every individual to take responsibility by following the necessary precautions to promote the safety, not only for elderly, but also for every citizen in society.”

