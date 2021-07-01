Warning for WC motorists to be careful as floods damage roads, bridges

Spokesperson for the MEC for Local Government Affairs, James Brent Styan, said the Zwelethemba Bridge in the area had been seriously damaged by flood waters.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape authorities are warning motorists to be extremely careful around the Worcester area.

“The Zwelethemba Bridge has been significantly damaged by the rising flood waters and nobody is allowed on the bridge as it does pose a danger of collapsing. Engineers are on the ground and assessing the damage.”

He said the areas district council had convened an emergency meeting to discuss the matter.

He said there's also been severe localised flooding in Einelands and other areas.

“All citizens are urged to stay away from the rivers and not to approach the rising flood water, because it is a dangerous situation.”

