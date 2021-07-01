Known as CR17, the campaign landed President Cyril Ramaphosa in hot water with the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who found he had misled Parliament about campaign donations.

JOHANNESBURG - Did President Cyril Ramaphosa mislead Parliament in relation to the donations made to the CR17 campaign? Did Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane have the scope to investigate the CR17 Campaign?

The Constitutional Court is currently answering these questions as it hands down judgment in the matter on Thursday.

The legal battle centres on a half a million-rand donation to Ramaphosa's campaign to become African National Congress president and Mkhwebane's finding that as President of South Africa, Ramaphosa had misled Parliament about that donation.

WATCH LIVE: Constitutional Court delivers CR17 judgment

