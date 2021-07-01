Go

South African music legend Steve Kekana has passed away

The family of legendary South African musician Steve Kekana has confirmed that he has passed away.

Steve Kekana. Picture: Supplied
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of legendary South African musician Steve Kekana has confirmed that he passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 63.

A family member told Eyewitness News Kekana passed away this morning at a Polokwane hospital following a short illness.

His cousin Johannes Kekana said he was admitted to hospital on Wednesday.

He was born in Limpopo and lost his sight at the age of 5.

In addition to being a musician, Kekana was a qualified advocate and was awarded an honorary doctorate in philosophy from Unisa in 2020.

The arts icon was also chairperson of the Retirement Fund at the South African Music Right Organisation.

Fellow musician Eugene Mthethwa said he's shocked by his Kekana's passing: “We had a board meeting on Friday, and he was fine. It’s really shocking because he wasn’t looking sickly or frail. It’s really shocking.”

One of his most popular songs was Take your Love and Keep It featuring Nana Coyote.

South Africans paid tribute to Kekana on social media.

