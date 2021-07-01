SA's daily reported COVID-19 cases surge to 21,584

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said Gauteng accounts for the majority of new cases (59%), followed by the Western Cape (11%) and North West (7%) provinces.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday reported 21,584 new COVID-19 cases in South Africa, brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,995,556.



The NICD sais this increase represented a 28.4% positivity rate.



Gauteng accounts for the majority of new cases (59%), followed by the Western Cape (11%) and North West (7%) provinces.

A further 382 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 61,029 to date.

A total of 13,209,499 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

An increase of 769 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours.

