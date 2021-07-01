SA records 383 more COVID deaths & 19,506 new cases

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Wednesday said Gauteng accounted for more than half of those new cases.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a staggering rise in South Africa’s daily COVID-19 casualties, with 383 more deaths recorded, taking toll to 60,647.

The country has also racked up over 19,506 infections over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

Under level four of the lockdown, government has announced no one is allowed in or out of the province for leisure in a bid to contain the third wave, which is engulfing the province.

In the latest update on the vaccine rollout, the Department of Health said it had administered over three million jabs and was calling on people over 50 to start registering for their shots from 1 pm on Thursday.

The institute said the latest cases represented a positivity rate of 27.6% while taking the national caseload to 1 973 972.

