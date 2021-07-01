Muted response from Ramaphosa’s allies, detractors following CR17 court ruling

In a one-line statement released on Thursday, Ramaphosa said he welcomes and respects the ruling issued by the Constitutional Court.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been a muted response amongst Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies and detractors following Thursday’s ruling by the Constitutional Court that it had found that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had no evidence that Ramaphosa personally benefitted from the donations made to the CR17 campaign.

The courtdismissed Mkwebane's appeal of the High Court's findings on funding for Ramaphosa's presidential campaign. Ramaphosa challenged Mkhwebane's report and won; the Public Protector then took her cause to the Constitutional Court, which ruled the president did not deliberately mislead Parliament.

In a one-line statement released on Thursday, Ramaphosa said he welcomed and respected the ruling issued by the Constitutional Court.

Ramaphosa’s allies within the party haven’t given the matter that much attention, with most focusing on the upcoming national executive committee meeting and events around former President Jacob Zuma.

Those opposed to Ramaphosa have also barely reacted, with some claiming the outcome was not surprising.

ALSO READ:

They include some in an African National Congress (ANC) faction known as the radical economic transformation forces who continue to claim the courts had been bought and had too clear a vested interest in Ramaphosa to rule against him.

Even ANC insiders were at odds over the sealed documents that reveal who gave what and how much to the campaign, with some siding with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s dissenting view that Ramaphosa did have a duty to disclose them.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.