Mop-up operations under way after heavy rains in parts of WC

Heavy rains have lashed Cape Town and surrounds since last weekend, causing flooding in some areas.

CAPE TOWN - Mop-up operations are under way across parts of the Western Cape on Thursday.

The inclement weather also pummeled parts of the Garden Route.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: “The city's Disaster Risk Management Center will continue assessments and is collaborating with Sassa to provide soft relief meals and blankets to identify priority areas.”

