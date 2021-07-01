Lotto Results: Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning lotto numbers. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 are:

Lotto: 08, 10, 29, 37, 38, 50 B: 30

Lotto Plus 1: 25, 27, 32, 38, 43, 46 B: 18

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 26, 28, 33, 38, 51 B: 36

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (30/06/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Xc3BYqdG98 #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 30, 2021

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (30/06/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Ednl7hIAji #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 30, 2021

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (30/06/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/yhEcvGZIOc #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 30, 2021

