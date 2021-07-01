Go

Lotto Results: Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning lotto numbers. Are you a winner?

Picture: National Lotteries Commission/Facebook.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 are:

Lotto: 08, 10, 29, 37, 38, 50 B: 30

Lotto Plus 1: 25, 27, 32, 38, 43, 46 B: 18

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 26, 28, 33, 38, 51 B: 36

