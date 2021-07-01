Joburg rates increases kick in on Thursday while residents struggle financially City Power customers will now pay a whopping 14.6% more for electricity, water and sanitation will now cost 6.8% more, while refuse removal is going up by 4.3% and property rates by 2%. City Power

City of Joburg

Rate increases Joburg residents will have to fork out more in municipal bills from today with new rates kicking in. But many residents are concerned they won't be able to meet their financial obligations. City Power customers will now pay a whopping 14.6% more for electricity, water and sanitation will now cost 6.8% more, while refuse removal is going up by 4.3% and property rates by 2%. #JoburgUpdates



ICYMI: Here are your tariffs for this financial year, 2021/22



These approved tariffs officially take effect from today, 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022

With a contracted economy, more job losses and a pandemic on our hands, these increases couldn't have come at a worse time with residents already financially stretched to the limit.

But the the city's MMC for Finance Jolidee Matongo said they were already cushioning some of the impact implementing lower rates than what was proposed.

“We are trying as the city to meet the resident halfway, but what is critical is that the bulk of the budget, for us as a municipality, to run the city and to provide the services comes from the rates and taxes that are paid,” he said.

Amos Monyela, COSATU Gauteng chairman, said they're disappointed that government is forging ahead with these increases at a time when the working class is broke.

“The working class and workers are at the receiving end of poor policy directions of the state as well as corruption in the state. So, they are paying for the deed they did not do,” he said.

Many people face the prospect of going another year without a salary increase this year, due to the financial impact of the pandemic with businesses trying to cut costs - including bonuses.

The city has, however, advised that if anyone feels they can't pay their full municipal bill they should approach officials for help.

