IN FULL: ConCourt judgment in Public Protector's appeal in CR17 matter

The legal battle centres on a half a million-rand donation to Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign to become ANC president.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has found that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had no evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa personally benefitted from the donations made to the CR17 campaign.

Justice Chris Jafta handed down the judgment on Thursday morning.

The court has dismissed Mkwebane's appeal of the High Court's findings on funding for Ramaphosa's presidential campaign. Ramaphosa challenged Mkhwebane's report and won; the Public Protector then took her cause to the Constitutional Court, which ruled the president did not deliberately mislead Parliament.