‘I am shocked, in disbelief’ - Fellow musicians remember Steve Kekana
The musician's family said he passed away on Thursday morning at a Polokwane hospital after a short illness.
JOHANNESBURG - The arts fraternity is poorer after the passing of iconic musician and advocate Steve Kekana.
His family said he passed away on Thursday morning at a Polokwane hospital after a short illness. Kekana was 63.
Those who knew and celebrated his craft have continued to heap him with praise.
Jazz legend Sipho Hotstix Mabuse said: “I am shocked, I am shattered. I don’t even know what to say. I am still trying to absorb everything as I hear it, because he was not a musician, he was my brother-in-law.”
Take Your Love & Keep It Another legend gone..King (@Steez0147) July 1, 2021
Rest easy Dr. Steve Kekana. #RIPSteveKekana |#RIPDanMaswanganye pic.twitter.com/bsRsiwLN0n
Steve Kekana a musical legend,who was multi-talented, defied the odds and became a lawyer and radio Presenter despite being blind.#RIPSteveKekana pic.twitter.com/3H4Vchv4NLCelly Kubheka (@Ms_Celly) July 1, 2021
The EFF sends its heartfelt condolences on the passing of the multi-talented and legendary musician Dr Steve Kekana.Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 1, 2021
His contribution to the music industry in our country will always be remembered.
May his loved ones be comforted during this difficult time. #ripstevekekana pic.twitter.com/hIm9aqmIGj
Kekana’s music, talent and all-round charm were unmistakable.
Born Tebogo Steve Kekana on 4 August 1958 in Zebediela Limpopo, he lost his sight at the age of five. He would later describe his disability as a tool for self-reinvention and defiance to stereotypes, biases and underestimation.
Kekana started belting tunes as a young boy, and later formed a group with high school mates kickstarting a successful career through generations.
His first award came in 1979 when he won what was then known as the SABC Black Music Award for best male vocalist.
In total, he recorded an impressive 40 albums and his music was known beyond the borders of South Africa.
Kekana spent the last years also focused on his legal career, after qualifying as an advocate.
Besides continuing to grace music stages, he also lectured in labour law at the University of South Africa (Unisa) and had a stint as commissioner at the CCMA.
Unisa honoured him with a doctorate in philosophy in 2020
