‘I am shocked, in disbelief’ - Fellow musicians remember Steve Kekana

The musician's family said he passed away on Thursday morning at a Polokwane hospital after a short illness.

JOHANNESBURG - The arts fraternity is poorer after the passing of iconic musician and advocate Steve Kekana.

His family said he passed away on Thursday morning at a Polokwane hospital after a short illness. Kekana was 63.

Those who knew and celebrated his craft have continued to heap him with praise.

Jazz legend Sipho Hotstix Mabuse said: “I am shocked, I am shattered. I don’t even know what to say. I am still trying to absorb everything as I hear it, because he was not a musician, he was my brother-in-law.”