eSwatini acting PM refutes claims of marshal law being declared amid protests

JOHANNESBURG - The acting prime minister of eSwatini, Themba Masuku, said it was not true that marshal law had been declared, but his government has had to call in the army to protect critical national infrastructure and enforce COVID-19 regulations.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Masuku said the government continued to advocate for and promote the full expression of all constitutional and human rights, including the right to protest.

But he added they could not condone the attacks on people and their property.

Protesters are defying a curfew imposed by the government and said they would not stop protesting until King Mswati III stepped down and made way for democratic leadership.

Meanwhile, disturbing images have emerged of soldiers manhandling and flogging civilians who appear to be seriously injured.

Masuku said the issues that were being raised by protestors had been received and were getting the necessary attention with the seriousness they deserve, so the actions that were currently taking place were unwarranted.

But opposition parties claim that 40 people have now been killed and dozens more are injured daily by heavy-handed police and the army.

Masuku said his office was yet to receive an official report about alleged deaths but it would investigate.

He said the riots had degenerated into criminality and were infringing on many basic and social rights of eMaswati, including but not limited to food security, safety, healthcare and business.

The acting prime minister said the damage to property affected livelihoods and further put the kingdom’s efforts to mitigate and minimise the economic challenges brought about by the pandemic in jeopardy.

