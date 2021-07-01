Dortmund confirms Sancho transfer to Man Utd for 85 mn euros

In a statement, Dortmund said it had reached an agreement for the English club to pay a "fixed transfer fee of 85 million euros" for the 21-year-old.

BERLIN - Bundesliga side Dortmund confirmed Thursday that they have reached a deal to transfer England forward Jadon Sancho to Manchester United for a fee of 85 million euros ($100 million, 73 million pounds).

