‘COVID third wave isn’t a joke,’ says woman who lost parents to the virus

As the COVID-19 third wave sweeps across the country, those whose lives have been wrecked by the virus are pleading with South Africans to do everything they can to protect themselves.

Dozens of people are dying with the disease every day and thousands more are testing positive.

Among those who’ve tested positive is 26-year-old Elsa van de Venter who recently lost both her parents to COVID and was herself struck down by the virus.

Van der Venter has been cleared of COVID but is still receiving oxygen therapy at a Bloemfontein hospital.

From her hospital bed, Van der Venter explains how her mother succumbed to COVID-19 on 13 June.

At the time, her father was already in hospital fighting the disease and then the young woman herself was admitted to the same intensive care unit as her father. He didn’t make it.

“He lay two beds away from me. I never saw him, I never got to say goodbye, I never got to take his hand and be with him... that is a very emotional thing for me.”

Van der Venter father passed away just three days after her mother lost her battle to COVID related complications.

She is urging people to be safe and to keep COVID-19 safety protocols top of mind.

“The third wave isn’t a joke. It is something you can’t play with; it strikes near our hearts and near our houses now and I say keep your people safe. If you go to town, if you go and buy your groceries, one person must go and sanitise everything.”

With her having to focus on her own health and recovery, she said she still had to deal with how drastically her life had changed over the past few weeks.

“I haven’t really processed my parents passing away. I think that will get real if I’m at home.”

South Africa is in the grips of the worst wave of the virus and medical facilities are buckling under enormous pressure.

