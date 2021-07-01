COVID third wave in Gauteng sees more than 7,000 people being hospitalised

In the last reporting cycle, South Africa recorded a daily new infection rate of more than 19,000, the highest picked up in this third wave.

JOHANNESBURG - The COVID-19 third wave - which is driven by surging new cases of the Delta variant in Gauteng - has resulted in more than 7,000 people being hospitalised in the province.

Gauteng accounts for the largest portion of this, with warnings from health experts that things will get worse.

The Gauteng Health Department's latest recorded data released on Thursday afternoon shows more than 2,300 people confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 are currently in public hospitals.

The majority, nearly 5,000 patients are accommodated in private facilities.

Most of the new COVID-19 infections have been picked up in Johannesburg - with districts like Soweto, Alexandra, Sandton and the inner city accounting for the highest number of cases.

Government is urging those who qualify to vaccinate and help slow the COVID spread.



People between 50 and 59 years are now able to register on government's electronic vaccination data system, which opened for this group on Thursday afternoon.

So far, more than 689,000 people have been vaccinated in Gauteng.

