COVID-19 denialism, anti-vaxxers dominate IEC inquiry

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, who chairs the commission into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19, heard from an array of small parties who want to contest the local elections.

CAPE TOWN - COVID-19 denialism, anti-vaxxers and government conspiracy theories have dominated the fourth day of the IEC inquiry into free and fair local government elections.

Thursday saw small political parties making submissions at the IEC inquiry, with some denying the very existence of the virus.

Other parties have called for the elections to go ahead in October as planned.

One such party is US The People, whose convenor Kemokoenawamathole Mathole, said the elections should go ahead because COVID-19 simply did not exist - much to the amusement of Moseneke.

"It's very dangerous even to propose that the elections must be postponed because we are living in a COVID scam because, us as the people we never saw the virus, we even convinced that COVID is a scam as a pandemic. It's political, there is no virus," said Mathole.

The commission is expected to receive an oral submission from the national department of health later on Thursday, with the department expected to make a recommendation on the elections.

