Acting health minister criticises EFF for attacks on SAHPRA CEO

CAPE TOWN - Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has hit out at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for what she calls unwarranted attacks on Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, the CEO of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

The EFF last week led a protest march to SAHPRA's Pretoria offices demanding the regulator approve China's Sinovac and Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines.

The EFF also threatened to stage a sit-in outside Semete-Makokotlela's house.

The acting health minister said institutions like SAHPRA, especially those led by women, must be protected from political parties.

She's called members of Parliament to stand up and protect such institutions from being attacked.

“Because when we fight, we personalise matters. Worse, it is women who have been attacked, literally threatened by people to go into their homes. I hope members of Parliament as lawmakers can protect them,” she said.

The department’s Anban Pillay told the committee the authority was through reviewing data relating to the Sinovac and Sputnik V vaccines, with a view to registering the treatments, but he emphasised they must be safe and effective.

