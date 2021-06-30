Zondo Inquiry still to hear testimony from 6 people, including Ramaphosa

The inquiry’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo briefed journalists earlier on Wednesday, detailing how the commission has sat for 418 days so far and has over 730,000 transcripts to process.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission will hear the oral evidence of about six people, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, before it turns its focus on formulating the critical report that will be used by among others, law enforcement agencies to act against people suspected of fraud and corruption.

The inquiry’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo briefed journalists earlier on Wednesday, detailing how the commission had sat for 418 days so far and had over 730,000 transcripts to process.

The commission was set up following former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s recommendation that there be a probe into corruption and fraud in the public sector.

As the work of the commission winds up, the country’s attention is now turning towards its repercussions and costs.

With an estimated R1 billion spent to date, Zondo said the value of the commission was far greater than rands and cents.

“It's about strengthening our democracy, it's about accountability, it's about saying what measures should be put in place so that the amount of looting that took place doesn’t happen again.”

However, the generally invariably courteous Zondo appeared a little emotional as he spoke about the personal cost of the inquiry.

“It has been difficult for myself and my family but I accepted this job, very difficult job to be done and I accepted this job. Very important job to be done for the country.”

Zondo said there would not be a provisional report once the consolidation of all information at their disposal was completed but instead, a final report which he expected would be finished by September.

