Zondo postpones Litha Nyhonyha testimony on Regiments Capital

He was expected to give money flows evidence from Regiments Capital.

FILE: Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has postpone Litha Nyhonyha's evidence for Wednesday.

Zondo said if Nyhonyha felt that he was fine after today, arrangements should be made and that the commission should not take too long with him as it did not have enough time.

