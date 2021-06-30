Zondo postpones Litha Nyhonyha testimony on Regiments Capital

He was expected to give money flows evidence from Regiments Capital.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has postpone Litha Nyhonyha's evidence for Wednesday.

He was expected to give money flows evidence from Regiments Capital.

Zondo said if Nyhonyha felt that he was fine after today, arrangements should be made and that the commission should not take too long with him as it did not have enough time.

WATCH: Regiments Capital's Litha Nyhonyha testifies at Zondo inquiry

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.