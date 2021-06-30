WATCH LIVE: Mkhwebane releases reports into various investigations

The reports cover a number of probes, including into public procurement, recruitment and selection of staff and management of ratepayers' funds by municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her deputy Kholeka Gcaleka are releasing a number of investigation reports during a virtual media briefing session on Wednesday.

The reports cover a number of probes, including into public procurement, recruitment and selection of staff and management of ratepayers' funds by municipalities.

WATCH LIVE: Mkhwebane releases reports into various investigations

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.