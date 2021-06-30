'Vindicated' Zondo says Zuma sentencing reaffirms we’re all equal before the law

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has again welcomed the Constitutional Court judgment that sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to jailtime for contempt.

Zondo was on Wednesday addressing a rare media briefing a day after the judgment was handed down.

Zuma defied a Constitutional Court order to return to the state capture commission to give evidence and on Tuesday, in an unprecedented judgment, the court sentenced him to 15 months in prison.

Zondo said the ruling was a vindication: “We think it of great importance in our constitutional democracy and indicates the rule of law of our Constitution. It also reaffirms that we are all equal before the law.”

