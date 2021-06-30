Two protesters shot dead in Ghana

The protesters were demonstrating against the death of a popular youth activist, Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed, when they were confronted by police and soldiers on Tuesday in the town of Ejura.

ACCRA, GHANA - Two protesters were shot dead and four were wounded in clashes with security forces in Ghana's southern Ashanti region, police and a health official said Wednesday.

The protesters were demonstrating against the death of a popular youth activist, Ibrahim "Kaaka" Mohammed, when they were confronted by police and soldiers on Tuesday in the town of Ejura.

"Two people died during the clashes," said police spokesman Godwin Ahianyo.

Police were investigating the incident and calm had been restored to the area, he said.

A health official confirmed that two people died and four others were injured.

"One died before arrival. We tried to resuscitate the other but he died later," said Manyee Mensah, medical superintendent at the Ejura Government Hospital.

"Currently, we have four injured persons... One is in a critical condition but the other three are stable," Mensah told AFP by phone.

Mohammed, an outspoken critic of the government on social media, was killed by unknown gunmen near his house in a suburb of Ejura on Sunday.

Police said they had arrested two suspects in connection with his death.

"We’re on top of issues and I want to assure the public everything is under control," Ahianyo said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo instructed the government to produce a report on the incident within 10 days.

The statement from his office said the president was "deeply saddened" by the deaths of Mohammed and two others, assumed to be the protesters.

The violence in Ejura coincides with a simmering political and social protest movement called #FixTheCountry.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.