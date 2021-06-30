Protesters burn brewery partly owned by King Mswati III as tensions escalate

This happened on Tuesday night, shortly after the government announced a curfew and reportedly shut down the internet, which fuelled the anger among pro-democracy protesters.

JOHANNESBURG - A building belong to eSwatini Beverages, which King Mswati III partly owns, has been set on fire as unrest continues in the landlocked nation.

This happened on Tuesday night, shortly after the government announced a curfew and reportedly shut down the internet, which fuelled the anger among pro-democracy protesters.

The government imposed a 6 pm to 5 am curfew earlier on Tuesday, citing rising coronavirus cases.

Citizens are demanding that King Mswati relinquishes power and allow democracy to prevail.

The Swaziland Solidarity Network, Communist Party of eSwatini and citizens have confirmed to Eyewitness News that the internet was shut down for a few hours until early Wednesday morning.

The network's Lucky Lukhele said protesters had vowed to defy the curfew.

“They then decided to go and burn down the brewery which partly owned by the king through another company. We can confirm that it burned down.”

Tensions continue to escalate on the ground, while businesses remain shut, public transport grounded, and security forces are patrolling the streets.

The communist party’s Thokozane Kunene said they were concerned about a looming humanitarian crisis, with food running out.

“In the major hospitals in the country, there is no food for the patients because there’s been no supply.”

Protesters said they would not stop until their cries were heard and respected.