PP clears Lesufi of involvement in irregular award of R30m contract to IT firm

A few months ago, a recording emerged where Panyaza Lesufi appeared to suggest that he could flout the rules governing tender processes.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has been vindicated by the Public Protectors' Office for his alleged role in the issuing of a R30 million contract to an IT and cyber security company by the Gauteng government.

He distanced himself from the disputed contract that the provincial department of e-government had awarded within 24 hours.

Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said while the contract was found to be awarded irregularly, there was no evidence that Lesufi was involved in the process.

“When it comes to the allegation regarding MEC for Education Mr Panyaza Lesufi, the Public Protector found that the allegation was unsubstantiated and there was not enough evidence to indicate that Mr Lesufi was involved.”

