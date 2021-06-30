Go

PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you won.

Picture: Unsplash.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall numbers for Tuesday, 29 June 2021:

PowerBall: 06, 35, 41, 43, 45 PB: 04

PowerBall Plus: 07, 10, 12, 23, 36 PB: 20

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

