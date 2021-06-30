PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 29 June 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall numbers for Tuesday, 29 June 2021:
PowerBall: 06, 35, 41, 43, 45 PB: 04
PowerBall Plus: 07, 10, 12, 23, 36 PB: 20
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 29/06/21#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 29, 2021
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/TMmepP7CYy
