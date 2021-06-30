People working in Gauteng but not living there need travel permits - Mbalula

Minister Fikile Mbalula has urged South Africans, particularly people making use of public transport, to adhere to non-pharmaceutical measures geared at keeping coronavirus infections at bay.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has stressed that no public transport passenger should be allowed to travel without a face mask.

Mbalula, joined by other ministers serving on government's National Coronavirus Command Council, on Tuesday gave more details on the adjusted level 4 lockdown rules as the country has been gripped by the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the bolstered regulations on Sunday, which include no sale of alcohol as well as a ban on leisure travel to and from Gauteng, which is currently hard hit by a surge on coronavirus infections.

“It’s mandatory for a driver or owner of any type of a public transport service not to allow any member of the public who is not wearing a face mask to board a public transport owned or operated by him or her,” Mbalula said.

Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said employers should issue permits to workers needing to travel in and out of Gauteng for work purposes.

“There will be a permit to those who are going to Gauteng or leaving Gauteng for work. As it has been done before, because this is not the first time that there's interprovincial travel limitation, said the Cogta minister.

Dlamini-Zuma said people needing to travel to the province to attend a funeral, also need a permit. These are issued by a police station or a magistrate's office.

