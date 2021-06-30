Nzimande: All universities won’t close but exams must be postponed

The minster on Wednesday announced measures adopted in the higher education sector under the adjusted level 4 lockdown regulations on student accommodation, academic classes and graduation ceremonies and events.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said universities across South Africa would not officially close, but all face-to-face teaching and exams must be postponed for the next two-weeks.

The minster on Wednesday announced measures adopted in the higher education sector under the adjusted level 4 lockdown regulations on student accommodation, academic classes and graduation ceremonies and events.

Nzimande said upon engagement with all vice-chancellors, students would shift exclusively to online learning indefinitely.

Residences will also remain open to discourage learners from travelling back home in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.

The minister said the measures would help curb several cluster outbreaks on campuses.

“Under no circumstances should any mass social or other activities take place in residences or on campus during this period and institutions are expected to strictly enforce these measures for the sake of our lives, workers, students and other people who are part of our institutions.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.