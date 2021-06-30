Number of Garden Route homes damaged in intensifying cold front

The weather service has warned of strong winds on Wednesday in the interior of the Cape, with more rain for Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - A number of homes have been damaged in the Garden Route District as an intense cold front engulfs parts of the province.

Damage has been reported in Sedgefield, George, Mossel Bay and Oudtshoorn, while thousands of homes - most of them informal dwellings - have been flooded in the mother city.

There've also been reports of power outages and uprooted trees across the southern Cape.

Western Cape local government and environmental affairs MEC's spokesperson James Brent-Styan said: “The City of Cape Town has thankfully skipped or missed most of the strong wind.”

