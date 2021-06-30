Netcare now caring for 45% more Gauteng COVID patients than 2nd wave peak

Hospital management has reiterated the Delta variant, which is 50-60% more transmissible than the Beta variant, is driving the surge in new coronavirus cases being recorded in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Netcare Hospital Group is now caring for 45% more COVID-19 patients in Gauteng than it did at the peak of the pandemic’s second wave.

Data released by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) shows 8,925 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Gauteng on Tuesday.

Gauteng accounts for 67% of new COVID-19 cases recorded in the country on Tuesday.

Netcare CEO doctor Richard Friedland said currently over 2,600 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment in hospitals across the province.

“That’s approximately 45% higher than the peak of the second wave and essentially that’s because of the new variant.”

The NICD said 53% of coronavirus samples sequenced in Gauteng this month were attributed to the Delta variant.

Friedland urged South Africans eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to line up for the jab.

“Just from our experience with Netcare, we have vaccinated over 33,000 of our frontline workers and only 200 of them have been reinfected and that’s less than 0.6% and only seven required hospitalisation.”

The hospital group said it was continuously making more capacity available to treat patients and had acquired an additional 1,000 oxygenators and 100 mechanical ventilators.

