Limpopo's Dr Ngwako Sebopetsa crowned best principal in the world

JOHANNESBURG - A principal from a primary school in Limpopo has been recognised as the best in the world at what he does.

Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa, the principal of Rathaga Primary School in Rakwadu 1 Circuit, Mopani East District was named winner of the Global Principals’ Award for excellent leadership acumen, winner’s spirit, significant work, and contribution in the field of education.

The award was presented to him on 21 June through a live Facebook broadcast.

The Global Principals' Awards identify and recognise exceptional academic leaders who have made an outstanding contribution to their profession, demonstrated excellence in leading their schools, shown outstanding contribution to learners, and served the community through their leadership.

Dr Sebopetsa, who holds a D.Ed. (Education Management) degree from the University of Venda, participated in the 2012 National Teaching Awards (NTA) in the Primary School Leadership category, and managed to obtain bronze at provincial level.

He participated in the NTA again in 2019 at the national competitions in the Lifetime Achievement category where he won the bronze prize. He was thereafter introduced to the Global Principals Awards, where his application was accepted after recommendations by the Circuit Manager and fellow principals.

"We are elated by this excellence and Dr Sebopetsa's achievement at this level. This is an affirmation and evidence that we have outstanding people within our ranks, who against all odds continue to strive for excellence," said Limpopo MEC for Department for Education, Polly Boshielo.

