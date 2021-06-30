Jacob Zuma receiving worse treatment than apartheid leaders, says brother Khanya

Zuma's older brother on Wednesday addressed the media outside the infamous KwaDakudunuse homestead, with the former president's response expected soon to Tuesday's scathing court ruling against him.

NKANDLA - Former President Jacob Zuma's brother Khanya has alleged that apartheid-era leaders have received far better treatment in democratic South Africa compared to Zuma.

On Tuesday the Constitutional Court found that Zuma is guilty of contempt of court and must serve a 15-month jail term. He has been given until Sunday to hand himself over to the police.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole will have to ensure that Zuma was arrested by Thursday next week if the former president failed to comply with the latest Constitutional Court ruling against him.

Khanya Zuma said the state was being unfair towards his brother.

“[P.W.] Botha and [F.W.] de Klerk refused to appear before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that was chaired by Archbishop Desmond Tutu. This means Botha and De Klerk were elevated above the law, so why are they arresting my brother? They must first resurrect Botha and hold him accountable together with De Klerk.”

Khanya Zuma has echoed his nephew Edward's statement that police would have go through him first before arresting Zuma.

