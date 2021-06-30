Inclement weather around CT expected to lift from Thursday

Since Sunday, a severe cold front has been pummeling the Peninsula and other parts of the Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The latest bout of wet and cold weather has brought misery to several Cape Town communities.

Flooding has been reported in Gugulethu, Wynberg, Valhalla Park, Khayelitsha, Hout Bay, Masiphumulele and Overcome Heights. The City of Cape Town said assessments were still under way.

The City's JP Smith said hundreds of people were knee deep in water as they have built their homes on land prone to flooding.

“The city has been communicating that it expects quite a high number of flooding incidents this year due to the spiking unlawful land occupations that have occurred. There are no reasonable engineering flood mitigation measures that can be successfully implemented in these instances, due to the flood prone nature of the land,” Smith said.

The SA Weather Service has issued a storm warning for interior parts of the province with strong winds expected.

The inclement weather will only lift from on Thursday.

The Provincial Local Government Department said widespread damage to formal and informal settlements was likely as well as possible disruptions of essential services.

