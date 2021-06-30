Gigaba’s legal counsel aims to prove Mngoma is lying to Zondo commission

Tuesday night’s cross examination began with Richard Solomon going through Mngoma’s first affidavit that was deposed to the Zondo commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal counsel for former Minister Malusi Gigaba has sought to prove to the state capture commission that Norma Mngoma is an unreliable witness.

Mngoma was crossed examined by her husband’s lawyer Richard Solomon on Tuesday night, bringing up the authenticity of her academic qualifications and her possible complicity in aiding state capture.

Marital matters of the estranged couple have been laid bare in public since Mngoma revealed explosive details about Gigaba’s closeness to the Gupta family and how he benefited financially and materialistically from that relationship.

Tuesday night’s cross examination began with Solomon going through Mngoma’s first affidavit that was deposed to the Zondo commission.

Solomon asked her about her admission that some of the information contained in the document that she signed was captured incorrectly.

Then there was a question about the legitimacy of a degree that she allegedly obtained from Henley Business School.

Mngoma refused to answer that question arguing its relevance, but commission chair Raymond Zondo was quick to remind her why the query was valid.

“I think Mr Gigaba used the term ‘pathological liar’ at some stage and if his counsel wants to argue at the end that I should not believe the things you have said about Mr Gigaba, he needs to establish in cross-examination whether you can be shown to be a truthful witness or not.”

Solomon told the commission that Mngoma was an evasive witness because she had repeatedly refused to answer questions.

Mngoma countered that saying she only refused to give answers to questions that could endanger her life.

