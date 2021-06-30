Edward Zuma not worried about COVID, calls on his father's supporters to gather Edward Zuma said the Constitutional Court's decision against his father was unjust, and adherence to COVID-19 regulations was not a priority at the moment. Jacob Zuma

State Capture

Nkandla

Constitutional Court

Edward Zuma DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma's son Edward has called on his father's supporters to converge on his Nkandla homestead despite current COVID-19 regulations, which prohibit mass gatherings. He's reacted angrily to the Constitutional Court's scathing judgement against the former president. #JacobZumas son Edward has encouraged people to come out in numbers to support former President #Zuma. He says: if we die, we die pic.twitter.com/b24UoEyuvv EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 29, 2021

The apex court on Tuesday sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail over his refusal to participate at the state capture inquiry. It’s given him until Sunday to hand himself over to the police.

Edward said the police would have to kill him first, before arresting his father. He said the Constitutional Court's decision against Zuma was unjust, and adherence to COVID-19 regulations was not a priority at the moment.

“We encourage people to come out in their numbers to come and support President Zuma,” he said.

When asked about COVID-19 regulations he replied, “We know we're in a situation of war, you can't be considering COVID-19 situations. If it means we die, we die, and we are prepared to die.”

The Constitutional Court ruling has been met with condemnation from residents within and outside Nkandla, with calls for mass demonstrations circulating on social media.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the judgment had far-reaching implications for the ANC and the country, describing Zuma as one of those who sacrificed a lot for South Africa.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.