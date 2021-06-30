Eastern Cape man due in court for girlfriend's murder

Zelna Baartman was reported missing just over a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape man is expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrates Court on Wednesday for allegedly killing his girlfriend.

Her body was found in the Addo area on Sunday.

"Postmortem and DNA analysis will be conducted to confirm whether the recovered body is that of Baartman. The suspect will appear in court call on a charge of murder," said police’s Majola Nkohli.

