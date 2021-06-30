DBE: Vaccine programme for educators, support staff gaining momentum

More than 230,000 educators and other staff have so far been inoculated since the drive was launched a week ago.

JOHANNESBURG - With schools around the country closing from Wednesday in adherence with alert level 4 regulations, the Basic Education Department on Wednesday said the vaccination programme in the sector was gaining momentum.

The Basic Education Department said it hoped that the vaccination programme would begin to accelerate with the closure of schools from Wednesday and as more COVID-19 jabs reached provinces around the country.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “We’ve so far vaccinated more than 238,000 educators and support staff.”

This week, the Education Department gazetted the adjusted level 4 lockdown rules for schools which stipulate that grades R to 12 will break for winter holidays from Wednesday until 19 July.

All educators and non-teaching staff will continue reporting for duty until Friday.

Minister Angie Motshekga has been visiting provinces to check on their vaccination progress and to urge educators to get the jab.

