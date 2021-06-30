Coronavirus: Latest global developments

The pandemic has killed at least 3,940,888 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019.

PARIS -

RUSSIA'S DEATHS RECORD

Russia reports 669 deaths from the virus over the past 24 hours, a record for the second day in a row, according to a government tally. The figure comes just days before Saint Petersburg hosts a Euro 2020 quarter-final in front of thousands of fans.

PUTIN: NO COMPULSORY VACCINES

Russia's President Vladimir Putin says he is against mandatory jabs despite the surge in infections in the country and sluggish vaccination rates.

AUSTRALIA LOCKDOWN SPREADS

The outback town of Alice Springs becomes the latest Australian population centre to lock down, joining Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Darwin, as anger mounts over the country's slow vaccine rollout.

NORTH KOREA BREACH

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un replaces several senior officials after a "crucial" coronavirus incident, state media reports, potentially signalling a breach in the country's epidemic defences.

Pyongyang closed its borders in January 2020 and has not confirmed any cases, but analysts say it is now clear there have been infections.

TRILLIONS LOST IN TOURISM

The economic impact from the plunge in tourism since the start of the pandemic could top $4 trillion, a UN report says.

AIRLINE BETS BIG

US carrier United Airlines announces the largest order in its history, unveiling major purchases from Boeing and Airbus in a significant bet on the travel industry's recovery from the pandemic.

HARD-HIT US NEWSPAPERS

A Pew Research Center report shows the troubled US newspaper sector cut thousands more jobs in 2020 as circulation fell during the pandemic, but saw some positive signs with growth in digital readers.

ANOTHER TORCH BLOW

Parts of the Olympic torch relay in Tokyo will be taken off public roads in another virus setback for the Games that are due to start on July 23.

OVER 3.9 MILLION DEAD

The pandemic has killed at least 3,940,888 people since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data at 1000 GMT Wednesday.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 604,467 deaths, followed by Brazil with 515,985, India with 398,454, Mexico with 232,803 and Peru with 192,163.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.

