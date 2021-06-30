Bathabile Dlamini on Zuma: When courts get involved in politics, they take sides

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini says Jacob Zuma testifying at the State Capture Commission is a political issue.

JOHANNESBURG - “Even a child can see what’s happening.” This was the observation made by African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini, a staunch supporter of former President Jacob Zuma, who warns that there is more to his imprisonment than meets the eye.

“When the court entangles itself in political issues they end up having to take the side of those they support,” said Dlamini in conversation with Eyewitness News on Tuesday.

She was reflecting on news that broke on Tuesday morning that the Constitutional Court called the former president’s bluff – sentencing him to 15 months in jail for being in contempt of the court.

Zuma spent a better part of the past year declaring that he did not fear returning to a jail cell.

The former leader refused to return to testify at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, a decision he made after attempting to get deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo recused as chair of the commission. He opted to return to prison as he had in the past during the struggle for the country’s liberation.

“Whether he goes himself or not, it’s going to happen… it’s not an issue, I even think that’s not an issue for him,” noted Dlamini, adding that what she took issue with was the judgment's wording.

"I am shocked ... also the way people use the courts to defend wrong doing… When the judge spoke about 'scandalous'; have you ever heard a judgment that has the word scandalous?"

.

She also mentioned his history, again warning about what could possibly happen in the future, even comparing Zuma to Brazil’s Lula Da Silva whose corruption conviction was recently overturned.

In Brazil there is Lula da Silva#WenzenuZuma pic.twitter.com/yzXY9o8Cn5 JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) June 28, 2021

“I just have too many questions that have not been answered,” she continued.

The ANCWL has often shared an outlook with the former leader, including sentiments that the country’s courts were not independent. This complaint found expression in 2017 through the structure’s secretary-general Meokgo Matuba, who suggested the courts were too powerful and that the current system would be better replaced by a parliamentary system that would place power to control governance purely in the hands of the majority.

Dlamini continued in this vein, saying she was not attacking the judges as individuals but rather questioning the judiciary in the country – adding that she was yet to see a judge stand up and claim to not have received a bribe.

The ANCWL president, who questioned the absence of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in the interview with Eyewitness News, said she wished the judge - currently on a sabbatical - would have been present so she could hear his views on the matter.

