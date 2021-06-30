ANC top brass to discuss implications of Zuma's jail term

The league said the implications of the judgment would be discussed at the NEC meeting, which is the party's highest decision-making structure in between conferences.

Zuma has been given five days to hand himself over to the police.

ANC Veterans' League President Snuki Zikalala said: “The state capture commission was established by the president so as to unpack and also investigate the alleged corruption within government. So now if you're being called to come and account as the former president, why shouldn’t you go and appear? And so the question of a civil war, I don't think that this country is ready for that.“

ZUMA JUDGMENT A CONCERN TO OTHERS

The Constitutional Court's decision to send Zuma to prison has some in the legal fraternity concerned. Some are pointing out it’s the first time a guilty person has been sentenced without the option to remedy the contempt, which sets a new precedent.

The bench was divided with the majority saying it was a violation of Zuma's constitutional rights and carried the same fate for others who found themselves in similar predicaments.

Constitutional law expert Professor Pierre de Vos said proper rules should be developed, otherwise the precedent could be abused.

Zuma can pride himself with one thing: his case has many firsts. It’s the first time a former South African president has been found guilty of an offence and sent to jail.

De Vos said it also set a new judicial precedent.

“It's also true what the minority say that there hasn't been a case before where somebody was just sent to prison, punished without that second option of first giving them another chance to obey the court order before they are sent to prison,” he said.

De Vos admits the majority has a point that there's no guarantee that Zuma would obey in order to go back to the commission to remedy the contempt, but he warns the new precedent should have boundaries.

“The fundamental question is, is there a danger for the abuse of people's rights? I think that there is a danger of that, but it really depends on the rules that will be developed about when such a punishment will be given,” the law professor said.

He added that if there aren't many exceptional cases like Zuma’s, there's no danger, but if there are, the minority would have a point.

