226 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in SA

These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - takes the country’s death toll to 60,264.

FILE: A hospital worker walks amongst patients in the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. The patents in this ward are not critically serious, but do require oxygen and to lie down. Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and twenty-six more people have passed away in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

It also racked up 13,347 infections over that same timeframe, with the known caseload ballooning to 1,954,466.

South Africa was placed under level 4 lockdown this week, with stricter measures returning in a bid to curb the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

