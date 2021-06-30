226 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in SA
These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - takes the country’s death toll to 60,264.
JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and twenty-six more people have passed away in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.
It also racked up 13,347 infections over that same timeframe, with the known caseload ballooning to 1,954,466.
South Africa was placed under level 4 lockdown this week, with stricter measures returning in a bid to curb the rapid spread of the Delta variant.
