2 suspects en route to Lesotho kill Free State police officer

Earlier this week the two men shot a former police officer in his home in Thaba 'Nchu and hijacked his van.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in the Free State on Wednesday said two suspected criminals heading for Lesotho left one police officer dead and three others wounded, including a civilian.

Earlier this week the two men shot a former police officer in his home in Thaba 'Nchu and hijacked his van.

It’s understood an officer on duty spotted the suspected stolen vehicle on Tuesday and while on the line to circulate the registration number, the officer was approached by the men who shot and killed him.

The same bullet hit a woman who was in the vehicle in the stomach, wounding her.

Another police officer arrived at the scene of the crime where there was a shootout and the suspects fled.

The hijacked bakkie was found hours later abandoned.

The police’s Motantsi Makhele said: “The injured police officer was transferred to the Bloemfontein Hospital to get medical attention. No one has been arrested and the case will be investigated by the Hawks in Bloemfontein. Other units were roped in to help track other suspects.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.