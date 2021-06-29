Zondo commission welcomes ConCourt ruling, serious consequences against Zuma

The Constitutional Court sentenced Jacob Zuma to 15 months imprisonment for his defiance of the order of the court that he should comply with summonses issued by the Zondo commission and appear before the commission.

JOHANNESBURG - The Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture has welcomed the judgment of the Constitutional Court which found former President Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to a 15-month term of imprisonment.

The court issued the judgment against Zuma for his defiance of the order of the Constitutional Court that he should comply with summonses issued by the commission and appear before the commission.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the commission stated, "The Commission views the judgment as one of great importance for the rule of law, the principle of equality before the law, the primacy of our Constitution and the protection of our constitutional democracy.

"The judgment is also significant for the independence of our judiciary. In the Commission’s view the judgment sends a profoundly important message to all in our country that there are serious consequences for anyone who defies summonses and orders of courts and that such conduct will not be tolerated, no matter what the person’s status is in society."

It added that it would continue with its work in the knowledge that the highest court in the land had made it clear that summonses issued by the commission must be complied with and orders of courts must be obeyed.

