With no legal way out, Jacob Zuma prepares to hand himself over to police

Zuma has been ordered to report to the police station either in KwaZulu-Natal of Gauteng by no later than Sunday to start serving his 15-month sentence for refusing to appear before the state capture commission and ignoring the Constitutional Court's instructions to do so.

JOHANNESBURG - With no other legal avenue open to him, former President Jacob Zuma's daughter said he was preparing to hand himself over to the authorities after Tuesday morning's hard-hitting judgment and sentence by the Constitutional Court.

Zuma has been ordered to report to the police station either in KwaZulu-Natal of Gauteng by no later than Sunday to start serving his 15-month sentence for refusing to appear before the state capture commission and ignoring the court's instructions to do so.

Several witnesses at the commission have implicated the former president in the plundering of state resources and enabling his close associates to benefit.

In Tuesday's judgment, the highest court said it was important to show that South Africa was a society in which respect was shown for the rule of law.

Justice Sisi Khampepe added that continued failed attempts to coerce Zuma to appear before the state capture commission would plunge the integrity of the court into deeper waters.

“Of course, society holds an interest in Mr Zuma testifying before the commission given that it was under his Presidency that the alleged corruption and malfeasance under investigation took place. Nevertheless the ConCourt cannot be so naïve as to hope for his compliance. Mr Zuma has repeatedly reiterated that he would rather be imprisoned rather than cooperate with the commission.”

Khampepe said never before had the judicial process been so threatened in the manner done by Zuma who swore twice to uphold the Constitution.

Khampepe said the public interest and the ends of justice would not be served if the Constitutional Court didn’t act on Zuma as the guardian of the Constitution.

“The public has an equally important if not more acute interest in a functioning judiciary than in Mr Zuma testifying before the commission. Accordingly the emphasis must be on ensuring that this society is one in which deference is shown to the rule of law rather than in attempting to compel this most recalcitrant of individuals. If anything a coercive order likely only to be further defied would plunge the integrity of the Constitutional Court into deeper waters.”

Zuma is ordered to hand himself over to the police within five days otherwise the minister of police and the commissioner are ordered to act within three days after the expiry of this period.

